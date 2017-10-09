Former Reign star Rachel Skarsten is set for a major recurring role in the second season of Bravo’s Imposters, from Universal Cable Productions.

Imposters follows a persona-shifting con artist, as beautiful as she is dangerous, and her three most recent victims. Robbed of both their money and their hearts, the trio teams up to chase the woman who has left them questioning everything they believed to be true. Along the way, they learn the art of the con themselves, becoming embroiled in a thrilling game of cat and mouse that includes the beautiful grifter, her mysterious boss and his deliciously psychotic henchman… as well as the FBI. Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben and Stephen Bishop star. Uma Thurman also is set to return for Season 2 in a guest role as Lenny.

Skarsten will play Poppy Langmore sister to Jules (Rendón) but completely different in almost every way. She is a private school educated elitist.

Skarsten recently wrapped playing Queen Elizabeth I in the CW series Reign and will next be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game. She’s repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Creative Drive Artists.