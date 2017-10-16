EXCLUSIVE: Imperative Entertainment has promoted Jillian Apfelbaum to be Head of Film. She had been VP Content. She continues report to partners Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

Apfelbaum will be responsible for acquiring projects for development, with COO John Atwood. She is a producer for film, television and live entertainment and currently is working on recently acquired Faster, Neal Bascomb’s upcoming novel about French Jewish racecar driver Rene Dreyfus, as well as the adaptation of the David Grann book Killers of the Flower Moon, Tangerine, Circling the Sun, The Fifth Season and Sand.

“In the 3 1/2 years Jillian has been with Imperative, she has proven herself to be an exceptionally dedicated and hard-working member of the team, with excellent creative instincts and strong relationships in the industry,” said Friedkin. “This promotion is a reflection of all of Jillian’s strengths, and we are excited to see her thrive in this expanded role.”

Apfelbaum joined Imperative from New York-based production company Ars Nova, where she worked with emerging playwrights and acquired, developed and produced a variety of comedy projects. That included the 2009 blaxploitation comedy Black Dynamite, a spinoff series for Adult Swim and the Black Dynamite comic book series for IDW. She developed and story-edited the latter. She was also exec producer of Freestyle Love Supreme, an improvised hip-hop series for Pivot starring Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail.