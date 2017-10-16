IM Global Television has entered a joint venture agreement with France’s Newen, the production and distribution company behind such hit series as Versailles and Braquo. The deal will see the partners create original content across all platforms globally.

Phil Gurin, IM Global Television’s President of Unscripted and Alternative, says he’s excited about France and that the new venture hopes to launch “primetime concepts, daily series and digital formats that can premier either in the U.S. or France and then travel around the world. The opportunity for two highly motivated content creation companies to pool ideas and resources is what drives us.”

IM Global Television develops, finances, produces and distributes scripted and unscripted content for the domestic and international marketplace. The company currently has projects in various stages of development with FX, Amazon, eOne, SPTN, Netflix, and Lifetime among several other broadcasters.

IM Global was acquired by Donald Tang’s Tang Media Partners in 2016. On Sunday, Deadline broke the news that Tang Media Partners Entertainment had hired Rudolphe Buet as President of International.

Newen is part of the TF1 group and has been expanding over the past few months, acquiring dutch producer Tuvalu and opening a UK office. The company makes over 1,500 hours of programming per year across scripted, unscripted and animation. Flagship series include Plus Belle La Vie, Candice Renoir, Braquo and Versailles, which has been sold in more than 135 countries.