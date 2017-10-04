Dustin Hoffman and Sofia Coppola will receive the Actor Tribute and Director Tribute, respectively, at November’s Gotham Awards.

The event, set for Nov. 27, is billed by its presenters at the Independent Filmmaker Project as the first awards show of the season. In addition to annual career honors, the Gothams recognize outstanding writing, acting and directing in 10 competitive categories, mostly in film but also in TV. While not exactly a bellwether for the Oscars, the awards can galvanize conversation around certain specialty titles and contenders. Nominations will be announced this year on Oct. 19.

Hoffman and Coppola each have current films that will be in the awards mix. Hoffman appears in Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, and Coppola got a best director prize in Cannes for The Beguiled.

In September, the IFP said Nicole Kidman will receive the Actress Tribute, former Vice President Al Gore the Humanitarian Tribute, Ed Lachman the Cinematographers Tribute, and producer Jason Blum the Industry Tribute.

The IFP has been a mainstay of the New York film production community for decades. Along with the Gothams, it backs Independent Film Week, Filmmaker magazine and the Made in NY Media Center, a tech and media incubator space developed with the New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Hoffman’s “wide range of roles–often portraying antiheroes or the marginalized–and the creative choices he has embodied in these complex characters, have firmly placed him amongst the most compelling actors to have graced the screen,” said Joana Vicente, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center. “We are equally delighted to present Sofia with the Director Tribute this year. Sofia continues to shatter the glass ‘lens’ in our industry. … From the indelible impression her films have on audiences to her singular vision and aesthetic, which underscore her subtle commentary on society and culture, Sofia has made a lasting contribution to the art of film.”