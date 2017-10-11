Actor/playwright John Cameron Mitchell will host the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards next month, the IFP announced today.

The Gotham Awards, considered the first ceremony of the awards season, is set for Monday, November 27, 2017 in New York City.

“We eagerly anticipate a fun, exciting and entertaining night with John Cameron Mitchell leading us through it,” said Joana Vicente, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center. “John’s unique gift to entertain will be a brilliant addition to the lineup of stellar Tributes and to the highly anticipated movies and nominees of 2017.”

In addition to ten competitive awards categories, the Gotham Awards include special tributes. IFP recently announced that this year’s tributes will include Dustin Hoffman (Actor Tribute), Nicole Kidman (Actress Tribute), Sofia Coppola (Director Tribute), former Vice President Al Gore (Humanitarian Tribute), Ed Lachman (Cinematographer Tribute), and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions (Industry Tribute).

Mitchell is perhaps best known for writing and starring in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and can currently be seen in CBS’ The Good Fight and Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle. His film How to Talk to Girls at Parties, starring Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp and Nicole Kidman, premiered at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival and will be released by A24 in spring 2018.

Gotham Award nominees will be announced October 19. The awards ceremony will take place at Manhattan’s Cipriani Wall Street on November 27.