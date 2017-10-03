IFC today announced the launch of FODtv (Funny Or Die Television), a branded night of short form programming. It’s part of IFC’s deal with AMC Networks announced last year.

Starting Saturday, October 7, and continuing weekly, IFC will be “hacked” by FODtv and premiere new content from some of Funny Or Die’s favorite characters. IFC’s prime-time line-up will also be the home of short form shows such a Learn to Paint with The Shirtless Painter, The Divorced Dad Cooking Show, ASMR with Kelly Whispers, and Long Haired Businessmen. The FODtv line up will also show up in select movies across all IFC platforms.

“IFC has been hacked, but we are not calling IT,” said Blake Callaway, EVP, Marketing and Digital Media, IFC. “FODtv takes a bit of inspiration from cable access programs, and college run TV stations. The combination of IFC’s Slightly Off sensibility and the asylum known as Funny Or Die has something for everyone. Aspiring painters, lonely chefs, and ASMR enthusiasts have a new programming line-up created just for them.”

In 2016, AMC Networks acquired a minority ownership stake in Funny Or Die. The partnership’s first official collaboration was the critically-acclaimed 2017 launch of comedy series Brockmire, starring Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. Season 2 of Brockmire is currently in production in Atlanta and will debut in 2018.