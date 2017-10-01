A big contingent of new Specialty titles crowded into theaters over the weekend, dividing up a finite pie. IFC Films new documentary Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton edged atop the race for per theater average through an exclusive run in one location, grossing $13,819. Still, it is a day and date release. FIP’s Judwaa 2 had the highest absolute gross among the reporting first-week launches as of Sunday morning. Directed by Bollywood vet David Dhawan, the title grossed $605K in 192 theaters. Abramorama bowed doc Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two in five locations taking in over $55K, while Magnolia opened Lucky starring the late Harry Dean Stanton and David Lynch with $46K from five runs. Coming in comparatively slower was Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House from Sony Pictures Classics. Starring Liam Neeson and Diane Lane, the Deep Throat drama took in $35,138 in five locations. In its second weekend, Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul with Dame Judi Dench held solidly in an expansion, grossing just over $1M. Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate’s Stronger with Jake Gyllenhaal took in over $986K also with added locations in week 2, while Good Deed Entertainment’s Loving Vincent had solid sales in four theaters, grossing $52,886. And in its eighth frame, Neon’s Ingrid Goes West crossed $3M.

NEW RELEASES

Judwaa 2 (FIP) NEW [192 Theaters] Weekend $605,000, Average $3,151

Lucky (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $46,000, Average $9,200

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $35,138, Average $7,028

Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two (Abramorama) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $55,274, Average $11,055

Super Dark Times (The Orchard) NEW [22 Theaters] Weekend $22,651, Average $1,030

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton (IFC Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $13,819

Te Ata (Paladin) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $28,640, Average $2,046

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [1,213 Theaters] Weekend $3,400,000, Average $2,803, Cume $4,073,158

Bobbi Jene (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $2,200, Cume $13,279

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $52,886, Average $13,222, Cume $89,692

Unrest (Shella Films) Week 2 [6 Theaters] Weekend $12,096, Average $2,016

Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 2 [645 Theaters] Weekend $986,560, Average $1,530, Cume $3,228,637

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 2 [77 Theaters] Weekend $1,031,000, Average $13,393, Cume $1,252,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Brad’s Status (Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures) Week 3 [453 Theaters] Weekend $404,000, Average $892, Cume $1,769,544

May It Last: A Portrait Of the Avett Brothers Oscilloscope [4 Theaters] Weekend $2,500, Average $625, Cume $703,086

Rebel In the Rye (IFC Films) Week 4 [73 Theaters ] Weekend $36,548, Average $501, Cume $327,765

Trophy (The Orchard) Week 4 [21 Theaters] Weekend $2,168, Average $103, Cume $16,540

The Unknown Girl (IFC Films) Week 4 [29 Theaters] Weekend $20,412, Average $704, Cume $123,017

Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 5 [68 Theaters] Weekend $35,000, Average $515, Cume $2,520,525

Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 5 [27 Theaters] Weekend $46,695, Average $1,729, Cume $345,685

Viceroy’s House (IFC Films) Week 5 [108 Theaters] Weekend $108,264, Average $1,002, Cume $910,739

Beach Rats (Neon) Week 6 [20 Theaters] Weekend $17,495, Average $875, Cume $437,354

Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 6 [9 Theaters] Weekend $3,000, Average $333, Cume $157,567

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 7 [20 Theaters] Weekend $18,075, Average $953, Cume $185,516

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 7 [5 Theaters] Weekend $4,000, Average $800, Cume $167,735

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 8 [48 Theaters] Weekend $13,950, Average $291, Cume $3,002,880

The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 8 [30 Theaters] Weekend $11,637, Average $388, Cume $1,078,822

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 9 [49 Theaters] Weekend $53,630, Average $1,095, Cume $836,491

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 9 [892 Theaters] Weekend $600,159, Average $673, Cume $32,789,518

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 15 [81 Theaters] Weekend $45,000, Average $556, Cume $42,788,469

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 16 [12 Theaters] Weekend $8,000, Average $667, Cume $667,629

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 17 [1 Theaters] Weekend $111, Cume $4,076,366