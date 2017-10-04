Created by and featuring Idris Elba, comedy In The Long Run is loosely based on the award-winning actor’s own childhood. A Sky Original Production, it will also star Bill Bailey and air on Sky 1 and streaming service NOW TV. The series is written by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, Stuart Lane and Grace Ofori-Attah and is a co-production between Elba’s Green Door and Sprout Pictures.

A comedy about family and community, In The Long Run is set in 1985 London where the Easmons live amid the tower blocks. Life for Walter (Elba) and Evelyn Easmon is all about quiet routine. They arrived from Sierra Leone 13 years ago and are happy earning enough to pay the bills with a bit left over to send back home. Walter works hard alongside his mate and neighbor Bagpipes (Bailey) at the local factory while Evelyn patrols the estate selling make-up door-to-door. Their British born son Akuna and his best friend Scott hang out on the estate playing football and doing their best to dodge the local thugs.

But when Walter’s brother Valentine arrives to the UK, his energy and lust for life changes everything. He crashes into their lives bringing laughter and chaos and igniting a passion for music in Akuna.

Exec producers include Elba and Gina Carter (Moone Boy); producer is Extras‘ Charlie Hanson and director is Declan Lowney (Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa).

Sky’s upcoming comedy slate includes such talent as Jack Whitehall and Rosie Perez in Bounty Hunter, and Nick Frost and Rupert Grint in Sick Note.