The International Documentary Association has selected eleven feature-length documentary films to receive a total of $850,000 as the inaugural grantees of the association’s Enterprise Documentary Fund.

Among the docs selected are Byron Hurt’s Hazing, Stephen Maing’s Crime + Punishment and Marilyn Ness’ Charm City. The film selection was announced last night at the Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival, in Washington D.C.

In addition to the funding, grantees will receive additional resources and expertise. An additional $150,000 will be awarded to ten projects in development.

The Fund, with major support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, supports feature-length docs “that integrate journalistic practice into the filmmaking process.”

“The inaugural IDA Enterprise Production Fund grantees are producing deeply reported, original documentary films,” says Carrie Lozano, Director of the IDA Enterprise Fund. “Through their engaging storytelling and extraordinary access to their subjects, the films provide unique insights into some of the most pressing issues in the public discourse, and shed light on a range of underreported topics.”

The selections, chosen by journalists, filmmakers, and programmers from 250 submissions, are:

● The Blue Wall (director: Richard Rowley; producers: Jamie Kalven, Jacqueline Soohen)

● Born in China (director/producers: Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang; producers: Christoph Jorg, Julie Goldman)

● Charm City (director: Marilyn Ness; producers: Katy Chevigny, Julie Goldman)

● Crime + Punishment (director/producer: Stephen Maing)

● Enemies of the State (director: Sonia Kennebeck; producer: Ines Hofmann Kanna)

● The Feeling of Being Watched (director/producer: Assia Boundaoui; producer: Jessica Devaney)

● Hazing (director: Byron Hurt; producers: Denise A. Greene, Natalie Bullock Brown)

● Louisiana Justice (director/producer: Tom Casciato; producer: Reniqua Allen)

● Made in Boise (director/producer: Beth Aala)

● Netizens (director/producer: Cynthia Lowen)

● Slaves Among Us (directors/producers: Daffodil Altan and Andrés Cediel)

Of the 11 projects, 7 are directed by women, 10 have female directors and/or producers, 7 are directed by filmmakers of color, and 8 are directed and/or produced by filmmakers of color.