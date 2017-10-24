ICM Partners has acquired a majority interest in the 50 year-old speakers agency Royce Carlton in New York. The agency, which has worked with Royce for many years, will keep the brand name of the stalwart company intact. The combined ICM Partners lectures group will operate as Royce Carlton from their current headquarters in Manhattan and ICM Partners headquarters in Los Angeles.

Royce Carlton marks the second agency acquisition by ICM Partners this year, following that of Headline Media Management in March. The ICM Partners speakers division is currently overseen by ICM Partners’ Head of Digital Ventures and Lectures John Perelman, who joined ICM Partners two years ago from Buzzfeed.

ICM Partners

Royce Carlton will now also be run by Perelman along with Carlton Sedgeley and executive VP Lucy Lepage Sedgeley. Royce Carlton was founded in 1968 by the Sedgeleys. Perelman will help in the transition of combining the teams of employees and help to find new business.

“The business is growing and I think we’ve done a great job with what we had so far combining with Royce Carlton is just a great fit,” said ICM Partners managing director Chris Silbermann. “We knew them and we had a great chemistry with them. They are division now of ICM but we are keeping the name because of the history and the legacy.”

This acquisition is also seen as bolstering ICM Partners’ speakers business. The two agencies have shared many clients over the years, including Thomas Friedman, Ken Auletta and Alan Alda.

Royce Carlton also exclusively reps such speakers as author Mitch Albom, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, political analyst/lawyer Anne-Marie Slaughter and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power. It also represents figures in business, academia, media, music, sports and entertainment. ICM Partners’ current speakers talent includes John Cena, Caroline Kennedy and the Duplass Brothers.

Royce has about 20 employees and about 100 clients that will be folded into the division. “John Perelman has really stepped up and shown a lot of leadership here. He used to be a speaker and knows the business from being a client so he knows both sides,” said Silbermann.

In a joint statement by Carlton Sedgeley and Lucy Lepage, said: “This is a perfectly timed, strategic move for us that assures our agents and staff, as well as our clients a long-term transition plan, while giving us access to more resources and clients to grow the agency while continuing to provide the best possible service to the people we represent.”

Perelman previously served as VP of Motion Pictures at Buzzfeed, and before that served in a variety of executive roles at Google.