EXCLUSIVE: After landing the coveted titular role of the street rat-turned-prince in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, Mena Massoud has joined ICM Partners for agency representation, in what Deadline heard was a highly competitive signing. Guy Richie is directing this version of the 1992 classic animated film, from a script by John August. Currently in production, the pic, which is slated for release May 24, 2019, also stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari.

In addition to Aladdin, Massoud will soon be seen in the Rowan Athale-directed indie, Strange But True, opposite, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, and Margaret Qualley.

On the TV side, the Canadian actor co-stars in Amazon’s upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, with John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. Other credits include the CW’s Nikita and the TeenNick drama series Open Heart.

Massoud continues to be repped by Stokes Management, The Characters Agency in Canada, and attorney Derek Kroeger.