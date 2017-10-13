The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has won a contract on Focus Features’ Mustang after crew members in Carson City, NV, walked off the job and took to the picket line. “After negotiations went late into the night, the crew returned to work with the benefits of a union agreement in place,” the union said Thursday.

IATSE also said that an “aggressive” member of the production team “who was the source of our labor practice charge has been fired.” Strikers also will get a day’s pay for the lost day of work. The new contract includes a 10-hour daily turnaround, weekend turnaround, triple time after 15 work hours and meal penalties.

“Now that this is a union production, IATSE members are permitted to service this production,” the union said.

The film, from French producer Alain Goldman through his Legende Films, stars Matthias Schoenaerts as a convict who trains wild mustangs as part of a rehabilitation program and Susan Sarandon as the prison therapist. Goldman could not be reached for comment.