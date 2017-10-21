The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has issued a statement on sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, commending “the many who have courageously shared their stories of sexual abuse and harassment.”

The statement doesn’t mention disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein or any of the others who have recently been outed as sexual abusers, but says that “we absolutely support” the right of their accusers to speak out, adding: “As a labor union, we were founded upon equality, respect, and fairness for all people.”

The union notes that at its quadrennial convention in July, a resolution was passed unanimously that stated that “No human being should ever be subjected to any type of sexual or physical abuse in the workplace,” and that the convention delegates “condemn sexual or other physical abuse perpetrated in the workplace.”

Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 also issued a statement. “Sexual harassment in the workplace is not to be tolerated or taken lightly,” secretary-treasurer Steve Dayan wrote in a posting the union’s website on Friday. “In light of the recent reports regarding the alleged harassment of many A-List actresses by Harvey Weintstein, we must not forget that sexual harassment will not be tolerated towards any hardworking women or men on set. Sadly, many below-the-line workers experience the same sort of treatment and harassment and we want to remind our sisters and brothers that if you feel you are being harassed by anyone on set you have every right to and should report the incident immediately to your employer. Should you feel your claim is not being handled properly, or feel that you are being retaliated against for reporting, I want each member to know that you have your union supporting you every step of the way.

“No person should experience any form of harassment on set and we take any and all claims very seriously. We will assist you to the best of our ability in order to protect our members and remedy the situation as quickly as possible. We have a zero tolerance policy for harassment and as a Teamster you are expected to treat every crew member with respect no matter the race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical disability or national origin. We are stronger together and we expect our members to stand up for one another on and off set.”

The Directors Guild has begun the process of kicking Weinstein out of the guild, and SAG-AFTRA has issued a statement condemning his “abhorrent” behavior, while the WGA East has condemned his “deplorable misconduct.” The Producers Guild has begun proceedings to expel him from the guild, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has expelled him. The TV Academy has also begun the process of kicking him out. The WGA West has yet to release a statement.