With the Winter Olympics on the horizon, the timing of the release of I, Tonya (it opens beginning December 8 in New York and Los Angeles) couldn’t be any more perfect — and now with the first teaser, we have the first look at the sensational take on the story of polarizing U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding and the attack on Nancy Kerrigan before the 1994 Winter Olympics that captivated a nation.

I, Tonya, directed by Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl, The Finest Hours) premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, where Neon and 30West walked away with a deal for the dark comedy based on the headline-making sports scandal of the ’90s.

The film has been gaining traction on the festival circuit and is poised to be an awards season favorite — Robbie just earned a Gotham Award this morning for her portrayal of the titular Tonya, while Allison Janney’s performance as her abusive mother is also generating buzz.

Check out the teaser trailer above, in which Aussie Robbie shows off her best Oregon City accent.