“A girl that age is getting into trouble, and if she loves her daddy, that means you’re doing nothing.” Here is the first trailer for I Love You, Daddy, the new film from Louis C.K. that is likely to be looked at quite differently now than when it debuted at Toronto.

The potentially jarring dark comedy is directed by Louis C.K., who also stars as Glen, a successful TV writer-producer-father who panics when his 17-year-old daughter China (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts spending time with a legendary movie director (John Malkovich) — who is sixtysomething and well known for dating “really young women.”

“She is a child — she knows nothing,” Glen says of his progeny. “She’s like a Disney princess on estrogen.”

The Orchard

Conceived in 1940s Hollywood style and resplendent in vintage black-and-white, the film also features Helen Hunt as Glen’s combative ex-wife, Better Things‘ Pamela Adlon as his feisty ex-girlfriend, Edie Falco as his long-suffering production partner and Charlie Day as his brash TV actor buddy Ralph.

The Orchard swooped in with a distribution deal after the film’s well-received TIFF premiere screening last month and will release I Love You, Daddy on November 17.

Check out the trailer and poster above and tell us what you think.