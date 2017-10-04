Hulu has landed for development LA Woman, a single-camera comedy from Casual executive producer/showrunner Liz Tigelaar, director Lynn Shelton, and producers Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon. Sony TV’s TriStar Television is the studio.

Hulu

Created, written and executive produced by Tigelaar, LA Woman is a coming-of-age comedy inspired by the memoirs of Eve Babitz, the reigning “it” girl of Los Angeles in the late 1960s and early 70s. Half West Coast wild child, half boho intellectual, and all bombshell, Eve described herself as a “stacked eighteen-year-old blonde on Sunset Boulevard… who is also a writer,” and surprised everyone by becoming one of LA’s enduring literary voices — most of all, herself.

The project is based on Babitz’s four books, Eve’s Hollywood; Slow Days, Fast Company; Sex and Rage; and LA Woman, which Cantillon and Pascal optioned in 2015 through TriStar TV.

Tigelaar, Cantillon, Pascal and Shelton executive produce, with Shelton set to direct.

Edward Ruscha

L.A.-born and raised in an artistic family with famed composer Igor Stravinsky as godfather, Babitz went on to become an author known for her loosely fictional, witty, memoir-style writing about her life as a writer, artist, party girl and muse in Los Angeles in the 1970s and 1980s, romancing the likes of Jim Morrison, Steve Martin, Harrison Ford and Ed & Paul Ruscha. She was only 20 when a photograph of her playing chess in the nude with the artist Marcel Duchamp turned her into icon of modern art and sexual liberation.

LA Woman expands Tigelaar’s relationship with Hulu beyond Casual, which just wrapped its third season, and reunites her with Shelton, who directed multiple episodes of the streaming series. Tigelaar also has comedy Be OK with Ingrid Michaelson in development at Hulu. Tigelaar is repped by UTA, Wendy Kirk and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham.

Shelton’s latest film, Outside In, which stars Edie Falco and Jay Duplass, premiered at Toronto last month. She has also directed recent episodes of Netflix’s Glow and Love. She’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and attorney Robert Offer.

This is Pascal and Cantillon’s first project at Hulu. Cantillon developed LA Woman internally with her Cantillon Co. executive Laura Quicksilver, and Pascal, before bringing it to Tigelaar and Shelton. Cantillon recently sold limited series Rage for Fame, also with TriStar TV, to Amazon. It is based on the life of 20th century powerhouse Clare Boothe Luce. Pascal and Cantillon also are teaming on Fede Alvarez’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which has Claire Foy attached to star, and is scheduled to begin production in January.

Babitz’s novel Sex and Rage was republished in July of this year. She is repped by Erica Silverman at Trident Media Group.