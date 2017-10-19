Howard Stern brought Jimmy Kimmel his dirty laundry, after learning David Letterman had given the ABC late-night host a box of his ties when he retired.

Stern complained he watched Kimmel “fawning all over Dave” the previous night, as Jimmy Kimmel Live broadcasts from Brooklyn this week, though he himself has been a bigger influence on Kimmel. “So I brought you a gift” as he dumped the bag of underwear, socks, and T-shirts on his desk.

Stern’s radio program has never been better, Kimmel insisted, and Stern agreed, calling satellite radio “liberating.”

“When I was on regular radio…sex talk and outrageousness was the thing, because you were breaking all the taboos. I got fined by the United States government, millions of dollars, for saying the word ‘penis.’ And now ‘penis’ comes out of my mouth and your mouth so easily. It was shocking back then,” Stern reminisced.

“Lesbians were something I feel like you introduced to America,” Kimmel added.

“I said, one day, lesbianism will rule the television airwaves and that’s how people will get ratings. And sure enough, it came to pass,” Stern boasted.

Talk turned to the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

“First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies?” Stern wondered. “I thought movie making was hard!”

“And all these guys who do sexual harassment, they’re freaks. This big fat guy…he goes, ‘Listen, I’m going to get into the shower. I want you to watch me nude.’ There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked. If I’m Harvey Weinstein, I wear a burka and say, ‘Listen, you don’t have to look at me’.”

Stern compared Weinstein’s fall from power to the ouster of Bill O’Reilly at Fox News Channel. “What was his move? ‘I’m going to come over and get in the shower.’ What is with these guys and the shower?”

Bringing the conversation full circle, Stern also mentioned former Dem politician Anthony Weiner, who texted pictures of his penis. “The one thing women don’t want to see. They want to see if you got a job. They want to see you treat them nice,” Stern advised.

After the break, Stern talked about watching porn at night, saying his preference is baby-sitter porn, though, he said, he’s “not into these things,” explaining that he has a “fantastic” wife, a “fabulous sex life” and, “I’ve got three daughters, and I’m trying to be an upstanding guy.”