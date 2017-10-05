Former Underground star Amirah Vann has signed on for a recurring role in the current fourth season of ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder.

As is the case with all Shondaland series, details about Vann’s role are not being revealed.

This season of the Viola Davis-led series has Davis’ Annalise Keating putting the pieces back together after losing her beloved Wes “Waitlist” Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) and the students struggling to move on with their lives.

Vann was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for her role as Ernestine on WGN America’s Underground, which wrapped its second and final season in May. Her other credits include a recurring arc on TNT’s Major Crimes, along with roles on Girls, Mozart in the Jungle, and features Tracers and And So it Goes. She’s repped by CESD and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.

Created by Peter Nowalk, How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays as part of ABC’s Shondaland TGIT lineup.