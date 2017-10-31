Lord Michael Dobbs, creator of the original UK series House of Cards, says he is “devastated” and “heartbroken” with the way in which the Netflix political drama is coming to an end. The streaming service said it is pulling the plug on the drama after upcoming sixth season next year following allegations of unwanted sexual advances in 1986 by Kevin Spacey against then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp.

Today, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital suspended production on Season 6 which had been underway in in the Washington D.C. area “until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

Dobbs, otherwise known as Baron Dobbs of Wyle, created the original version of the drama, which aired as a four-part series on the BBC in 1990. His creation, which followed Francis Urquhart, a fictional member of the Conservative Party, was remade by MRC and Netflix beginning in 2013, earning five Best Drama Series Emmy nominations and garnering Spacey five noms for Best Actor in a Drama.

“I am devastated almost beyond words. I created a House of Cards 30 years ago and up to this point it has been an exhilarating and totally joyous journey,” Dobbs told Deadline. “Media Rights Capital and Netflix have always set the highest standards in their work and I want to thank them unreservedly. It has been an honor to have worked with them and so many of the cast, writers and production crew. But right now I’m heartbroken.”

Dobbs’ comments echo those made by Beau Willimon, who created the U.S version of the show. He called the claims against Spacey “deeply troubling” after news of the alleged incident with Rapp broke Sunday.