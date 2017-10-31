Hours after Netflix said House of Cards will end after next season, sources confirm to Deadline that the streaming service is considering spinoffs from its veteran drama series. One could center on Michael Kelly’s Doug Stamper character.

Netflix

The news comes amid a scandal enveloping Kevin Spacey, who has been Emmy-nominated for his HoC lead role as Frank Underwood for each of its five seasons. The political thriller also has been nommed for Outstanding Drama Series for all five seasons but has yet to take the big prize.

No word yet on Spacey’s possible involvement in any spinoff series, with the actor-producer having been a big part of the show offscreen since the start as an executive producer. Original EPs often serve in the same capacity on spinoffs, but that certainly could be tricky amid the allegations brought by Star Trek: Discovery actor that Spacey made sexual advances on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

The possible spinoffs follow HBO doing the same for its Emmy-laden drama Game of Thrones, which is set to end its run after Season 8 next year.

Our sister site Variety first reported the spinoff news.