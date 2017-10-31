EXCLUSIVE: Filming on the upcoming sixth and final season of Netflix’s Washington D.C.-set drama House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely. Cast and crew of the MRC-produced series were told of the shutdown this morning.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the two companies said in a joint statement to Deadline.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Netflix announced that House of Cards will end with its upcoming sixth season as allegations of unwanted sexual advances in 1986 by HoC star Kevin Spacey against then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp had emerged.

The Emmy-nominated House of Cards had been in production in Baltimore on its sixth season. Executives from Netflix and MRC arrived in the city Monday “to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported” following the allegations against Spacey, who had not been scheduled to be on set yesterday.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the companies said in a joint statement Monday.

Season 6 of House of Cards had been expected to consist of 13 episodes and debut in mid-2018 on Netflix. It is unclear yet how the stop of production would impact that.

Less than two weeks ago, HoC had to deal with a mass shooting that took place a mile from its Baltimore set. It ended up not affecting production.

MRC

In what has been a career-defining and critically praised role, Spacey plays the manipulative and murderous now ex-President Francis Underwood in the Netflix series. Season 5 of the show ended with Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood now in the Oval Office as America’s first female POTUS as Spacey’s Underwood resigned in disgrace.

Having helped launch Netflix’s original programming explosion in 2013, the David Fincher-produced House of Cards was created by Beau Willimon based on the 1990 BBC series from Michael Dobbs’ novel. With the series coming to an end, Netflix and MRC had been exploring potential spinoffs.