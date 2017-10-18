Jordan Klepper’s The Opposition poked fun at Yahoo’s report claiming a Russian troll factory forced workers to watch Netflix’s House of Cards for their work. Report author Michael Isikoff said he’d learned from a former troll they binged the series, in English, in order “to know all the main problems of the United States of America. Tax problems, the problem of gays, sexual minorities, weapons.”

Klepper bit:

“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, conspiratorially, at the top of his Comedy Central late-night show.

“The trolls also watched Girls to learn which foods Americans eat in the bath. And, watched HGTV to learn how to destroy a marriage using nothing but carpet swatches.”

“The trolls also binged The Simpsons to pose as Ivy League comedy writers.

They also studied Dancing with the Stars, which Klepper acknowledged has exposed the country’s Achilles heel: an obsession with failed sitcom stars attempting the Mambo.