(UPDATED with Netflix statement) As allegations of unwanted sexual advances in 1986 by Kevin Spacey against a then teenage Anthony Rapp have emerged, Netflix today has decided to pull the plug on House of Cards after the upcoming sixth season next year.

Coming just over 12-hours after the Star Trek Discovery star first made public his allegations on October 29 of what happened at a party at Spacey’s NYC apartment back in the mid-1980s, the streaming service made the official decision today sources tell us. While Netflix and producers Media Rights Capital were leaning towards ending the show awhile, key cast and creatives were only alerted this morning in a series of calls.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,’ said the companies in a joint statement today. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

We have also heard that Netflix’s Spacey starring film Gore about the acerbic author Gore Vidal may be on the chopping block now too. The Reed Hastings run streaming service has stayed official silent on the sexual advance claims. No word yet if the NYPD are looking into the matter that occurred in their jurisdiction back in 1986 between then 14-year old Rapp and Spacey.

Late Sunday, Rapp claimed that then 26-year old Spacey drunkenly put the then teen on a bed to “seduce” him. “I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” Rapp said last night of the 1986 incident when the Stacey and he were both on Broadway in a revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Precious Sons respectively.

Shortly afterwards, an apologetic Spacey issued a statement on social media saying he “did not remember the encounter” but added he was “horrified” by what Rapp described. “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey also said.

In also using the occasion to seemingly shift focus in announcing publicly that he had “choose now to live as a gay man,” The American Beauty star drew harsh rebukes swiftly online and otherwise. As for Rapp himself, the actor said on Twitter after Spacey’s apology and announcement that he had “no further comment ..at this time.”

As the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and sexual assault scandal continues to grow and Hollywood begins to take a stricter line in such matters, these claims against Stacey also come as the Emmy nominated House of Cards is currently in production in Maryland on its sixth season.

In what has been a career-defining and critically praised role for the Oscar nominee, Spacey plays the manipulative and murderous now ex-President Francis Underwood in the Robin Wright co-starring series. Season 5 of the show ended with Wright’s Claire Underwood now in the Oval Office as America’s first female POTUS as Spacey’s Frank Underwood resigned in disgrace.

Having truly launched off Netflix’s explosion of original programming back in 2013, the David Fincher EP’d House of Cards was created by Willimon and based on the 1990 BBC series from Michael Dobbs novel of the same name.

The 13-episode Season 6 of House of Cards is expected to debut in mid-2018 on Netflix.