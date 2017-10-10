French director and screenwriter Houda Benyamina is set to direct and executive produce Deadlier Than The Male (working title) TNT’s drama pilot, produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner, Deadlier Than The Male follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and Mary, a grieving mother (Amy Brenneman) obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Benyamina will executive produce alongside Warner, Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories.

Benyamina previously wrote and directed Divines, which was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and awarded the prestigious Caméra d’Or. Divines also received a Golden Globe nomination for foreign language film earlier this year. She’s repped by WME and Elisabeth Tanner in France.