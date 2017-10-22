Refresh for updates Rose McGowan, Paul Feig and Asia Argento were among the first today to condemn director James Toback after the Los Angeles Times’ devastating report of sexual harassment allegations. According to The Times, 38 women have come forward, prompting McGowan to tweet “James Toback damn you for stealing, damn you for traumatizing.”

Absent, so far, is Alec Baldwin, who co-stars with Sienna Miller in Toback’s latest film The Private Life of a Modern Woman. Miller has not yet weighed in.

James Toback damn you for stealing, damn you for traumatizing. https://t.co/rLpboMcIMT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 22, 2017

One of the main jobs of a director is to create a safe environment for the actors. James Toback is a disgrace. https://t.co/pxLFmBrUJ0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 22, 2017

I had no idea James Toback objectified women until i watched like any of his movies from the past 20 years — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 22, 2017

Get em out. More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment – LA Times https://t.co/eHSmcaoThD — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) October 22, 2017

So proud of my sisters for bringing down yet another pig: James Toback https://t.co/73xLVU3FVY — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 22, 2017

Long overdue for this well known sack of shit: https://t.co/WcULIz43zF — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 22, 2017

Beyond disgusting. Basically this guy is a predator using his film career as little more than bait. Repulsive. https://t.co/UEsjEijMb9 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 22, 2017

If there is a Hell, James Toback will be in it. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 22, 2017

So Sad to see #HarveyWeinstein & James Toback victims just ignored until Sexual abuse just became Popular to discuss. #FixTheSystem — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) October 22, 2017