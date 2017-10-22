Refresh for updates Rose McGowan, Paul Feig and Asia Argento were among the first today to condemn director James Toback after the Los Angeles Times’ devastating report of sexual harassment allegations. According to The Times, 38 women have come forward, prompting McGowan to tweet “James Toback damn you for stealing, damn you for traumatizing.”
Absent, so far, is Alec Baldwin, who co-stars with Sienna Miller in Toback’s latest film The Private Life of a Modern Woman. Miller has not yet weighed in.
Deadline will update as reactions are posted.