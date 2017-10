Refresh for updates The decision today to expel producer Harvey Weinstein from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was celebrated by many in Hollywood.

After an emergency meeting by the board of governors at AmPAS, a statement was issued that said the era of “willful ignorance” was over and that conduct like that alleged by Weinstein has “no place in our society.”

Here are some of the comments so far. Deadline will update them as they roll in:

Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out. There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 14, 2017

Not Roman Polanski. Not Woody Allen. The only other Academy exile got 86’d for lending The Imitation Game to his mom. pic.twitter.com/4YxtF08unk — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) October 14, 2017

No more screeners for Harvey. — colton dunn (@captdope) October 14, 2017

Here’s the difference: the movie academy voted Weinstein out. The GOP voted Trump in. — Bill Prady (@billprady) October 14, 2017

Amen, the academy!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 14, 2017

BREAKING: Oscars Academy expels Harvey Weinstein over 'sexually predatory behaviour'. * Child rapist Roman Polanski remains a member. pic.twitter.com/fRlzcXYaZp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 14, 2017