Actress-singer-dancer Teyana Taylor has been cast in cheerleader drama Hit the Floor, which is moving from VH1 to Viacom sibling BET for Season 4 next year. No details on Taylor’s role as she joins returning regulars Kimberly Elise, Dean Cain, McKinley Freeman, Katherine Bailess, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and Brent Antonello.

The series follows the Devil Girls, the premier professional dance squad for the Los Angeles Devils basketball team. BET promises “more scandal, sex, secrets, intrigue and jaw-dropping dance routines, which captured audiences’ hearts.”

James LaRosa created and executive producer the series, which will begin Season 4 production in November.