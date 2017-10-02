Hillary Clinton took a stand against the NRA today as she offered her sympathies to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
“Las Vegas, we are grieving with you — the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre,” she wrote.
“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again,” she continued.
“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots,” she added. “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”
Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also tweeted their support and thoughts for the victims.
At least 58 people died and more than 500 injured after Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, the city’s Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday morning in a press conference.