Morning after Hillary Clinton spoke publicly in California without mentioning Harvey Weinstein, former running mate Tim Kaine insisted “any leader” should publicly denounce the Hollywood producer’s “low-life” behavior.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Kaine what’s up with Clinton’s defening silence on the subject to date.

“I’m nobody’s press secretary; I’m a U.S. senator,” Kaine shot back.

In Clinton’s defense, Kaine noted she previously has spoken out against sexual harassment, adding, “I’m sure she’ll have a word to say when the time is right for her.”

Pressed on whether he recommends Clinton end her silence lickety-split, Kaine responded diplomatically, “Any leader, any leader should condemn this…When you read the stories about young women feeling pressured by somebody in a position of power, it makes you sick.”