Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis has joined SAG-AFTRA’s efforts to persuade the Spanish Broadcasting System to negotiate a fair contract for the company’s on-air staff at radio stations La Raza and Mega in L.A. The union, which has been trying to get a contract with the company for the past year, says SBS refuses to bargain in good faith and has fired eight broadcasters because of their organizing activities.

Solis REX/Shutterstock

“We respectfully urge Spanish Broadcasting System to reinstate each and every unlawfully terminated employee with full back pay and consequential damages,” Solis and the union said in a joint statement, “and to engage in good-faith negotiations and reach a fair contract with a living wage for talent providing on-air services for SBS.”

This comes a day after the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board revealed he is seeking an order requiring SBS to bargain in good faith with the union and to “make whole” the eight employees who were allegedly fired because they “joined and/or assisted the union” in its organizing efforts.

SBS chairman Raúl Alarcón has called the union’s allegations “totally false and malicious” and said the company “will vigorously defend itself against these false claims to the fullest extent permitted by the law.”

A hearing on the union’s charges has been set for December 11.