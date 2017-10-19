Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is continuing to cast up. The third installment of the movie franchise, which serves as a reboot of the Guillermo del Toro-Rob Perlman pics based on the Dark Horse comics, has just added Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson and Alistair Petrie.

They join David Harbour as Hellboy and Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen in the Neil Marshall-directed Lionsgate/Millennium Films pic. It’s penned by comics creator Mike Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Aron Coleite.

Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim and Penelope Mitchell are also aboard.

Kim of course was cast as Ben Daimio, who in Mignola’s comic books is a Japanese American whose heritage has a heavy influence on his character. Ed Skrein had gotten the part originally but respectfully stepped down from the role amid a whitewashing backlash.

The plot of Hellboy follows the hero and his ragtag team of paranormal researchers who are trying to save the world from a medieval sorceress who wants to destroy humankind. Okonedo will play Lady Hatton, a resident seer at the Osiris Club, an ancient English club dedicated to uncovering supernatural mysteries. Petrie is playing Lord Adam Glaren, a high-ranking member at the club, and Gleeson will play Merlin, a wizard.

Okonedo, an Oscar nominee for Hotel Rwanda who most recently toplined the BBC’s cop series Undercover and starred in the network’s The Hollow Crown, is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell in the UK. Gleeson, most recently seen in Darren Aranofsky’s mother!, is with Paradigm and The Agency. Petrie (The Night Manager, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is repped by Roxane Vacca Management.