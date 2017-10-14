The Film Society of Lincoln Center has announced that Helen Mirren will be honored at the 45th Chaplin Award Gala. The Academy Award-winning actress will be honored for her career on stage, screen, and television, which has spanned more than fifty years.

The annual event, which is set to take place on April 30, 2018, will be attended by a host of notable guests and presenters and will include movie and interview clips, culminating in the presentation of the Chaplin Award.

“It is an honor and a pleasure for us to present Helen Mirren with our 45th Chaplin Award,” said Ann Tenenbaum, the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Board Chairman. “From housemaid to Queen and everything in between, Ms. Mirren has delivered masterful performances of complex characters, upending stereotype after stereotype along the way.”

“Ever since her debut in Michael Powell’s Age of Consent in 1969, Helen Mirren has been lighting up screens with one finely crafted performance after another,” adds Lesli Klainberg, the Executive Director of the Film Society of Lincoln Center. “She has shown her exquisite range and proven her commitment to excellence and the art of cinema. The Film Society is honored to present the 45th Chaplin Gala Award to Helen Mirren.”

Mirren began acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1967 and has since become one of the most celebrated actresses of our time. She earned an Oscar for her role in The Queen and has starred in a diverse array of films including The Long Good Friday, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, The Madness of King George, Gosford Park, The Tempest,

The Last Station, Red, Hitchcock, Woman in Gold, Trumbo, The Fate of the Furious, and Eye in the Sky. On TV she is known for her role as DCI Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, her Emmy-winning performance in Elizabeth I, and for her role in the HBO film Phil Spector, for which she won Best Actress at the SAG Awards. On stage, she reprised her role as

Queen Elizabeth II on the West End stage and on Broadway in The Audience to acclaimed reviews, winning both an Olivier Award and a Tony Award.

The Film Society’s Annual Gala began in 1972 when it honored Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the U.S. from exile to accept the commendation. Since then, the award has been renamed for Chaplin, and has been presented to the industry’s most notable talents, including Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Laurence Olivier, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, James Stewart, Robert Altman, Martin Scorsese, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, and, last year, Robert De Niro.