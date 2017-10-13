Heidi Klum is among the latest to speak out on allegations of decades of sexual assault and harassment against media mogul Harvey Weinstein. Klum said the problem is much more pervasive and “We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” the Project Runway host told People in a statement.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” she wrote.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature. I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable.”

The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein’s former studio, co-produces Project Runway with Bunim/Murray Productions. As Deadline previously reported, A+E Networks is removing TWC company card on all of the company’s series, including the Project Runway reality franchise.

In addition, a Lifetime spokesperson told Deadline that the upcoming season of Project Runway All Stars has completed production with Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, as judge. An air date has not yet been set.