EXCLUSIVE: Daniela Taplin Lundberg, one of the producers of the critically acclaimed Beasts of No Nation as well as Sundance favorite Patti Cake$, has picked up the spec Heart of the Beast from writer Cameron Alexander after a competitive bidding situation. Lundberg will produce the dramatic thriller through her New York-based company Stay Gold Features.

Heart of the Beast is about a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog who attempt to return to civilization after suffering a catastrophic accident deep in the Alaskan wilderness. It’s being described as Cast Away meets American Sniper and had gotten the attention of many producers around town.

Previously, Lundberg was nominated for an Oscar for producing Lisa Cholodenko’s The Kids Are All Right and also produced the aforementioned Cary Fukunaga film Beasts of No Nation, Michael Showalter’s Hello, My Name is Doris and the recent Sundance hit Patti Cake$ — all through her Stay Gold Features.

Sidney Sherman, who reps the writer via Rosa Entertainment, will serve as executive producer. His other credits include The Last Full Measure and Lonely Hearts.

Alexander was featured on both the 2013 Hit List and Young & Hungry List with his script Omega Point, which sold to CBS Films, and another script called Valley of the Heavens went to Endurance Media. He also has produced and directed three short films.

Alexander also is repped by McKuin Frankel Whitehead.