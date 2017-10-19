Chances are somewhere near 200% that Harvey Weinstein will fuel much of the conversation on Real Time with Bill Maher this week: former Hollywood Reporter editor Janice Min has been booked as the top of show guest.

Min, who moved from THR to parent company Eldridge Industries last February, is a much-bandied name for replacing Graydon Carter as editor-in-chief of Condé Nast’s Vanity Fair.

Her booking on the Maher show bumps the previously announced top of show guest, activist-musician Daryl Davis, to the mid-show spot.

This week’s roundtable guests are political strategist James Carville, radio host Erick Erickson and political commentator Margaret Hoover.

Real Time airs Friday at 10 pm on HBO.