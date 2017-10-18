In response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, filmmaker Kevin Smith, whose career was launched and propped by the New York-based mogul, is donating all the residuals going forward from his Miramax and Weinstein Co.-produced canon to the non-profit Women in Film.

Women in Film per their mission statement “advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries to achieve parity and transform culture.” The organization monitors motion picture industry statistics in regards to the low number of women employed as directors, writers, producers and other below-the-line roles.

Smith announced his pledge on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, exclaiming, “My entire career is tied up with the man. It’s been a weird f*cking week. I just wanted to make some f*cking movies, that’s it.”

“No f*cking movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f*ck it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f*cking horrible,” said the filmmaker, “I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f*cking help. I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and shit like that.” Smith also expressed his shame on Twitter following the Oct. 5 New York Times expose on Weinstein. WIF and Smith are planning to discuss his charitable contribution further in the immediate future.

Smith’s filmmaking career kicked off with 1994’s Clerks under Miramax where he also made Chasing Amy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Jersey Girl. Then under the Weinstein Co. label, Smith made Clerks II and Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Bob and Harvey Weinstein were also behind the controversial Smith-directed Dogma, which Lionsgate wound up releasing as the controversial Catholic-themed film could not go through the Disney-owned Miramax pipeline at the time. Smith has said in recent interviews that he was approached by Harvey Weinstein in recent months to make a Dogma 2. Smith immediately turned down the offer due to the banes of making a controversial religious film. Weinstein Co. still owns the original Dogma.