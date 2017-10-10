Not hard to see this coming. Harvey Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, said today that she is leaving the former Weinstein Company co-boss amid the spreading fallout from allegations of sexual abuse made against him by multiple women.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman told People toady. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

The news, of course, comes on the heels of two devastating articles — one from The New York Times on Thursday and another today by The New Yorker — that detail numerous accounts of sexual misconduct by Weinstein over the course of decades, including at least three allegations of rape. People had reported Monday that Chapman and Weinstein’s family were “standing by” him. What a difference a day makes.

Chapman has been a judge for five seasons on Lifetime’s Project Runway: All Stars, a spinoff of the popular reality competition franchise from Weinstein Television on which Weinstein is an executive producer. The couple has been married for a decade after dating for about three years. They have two children.