In another major blow to embattled Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein, a second key legal advisor has left his side. Lanny Davis no longer represents Weinstein, sources close to him tell Deadline.

Davis was part of the legal team Weinstein had assembled as he was preparing to face news reports painting long history of sexual harassment. He joins another attorney who was advising the mogul on the matter, Lisa Bloom, who announced her resignation on Twitter earlier this morning.

A longtime Democratic Party operative, Davis was a frequent advocate for Bill Clinton on cable news during the Monica Lewinsky scandal and the subsequent Impeachment effort against the 42nd President of the United States. Officially, Davis was a special counsel to Weinstein pal Clinton from 1996 to 1998. Last year, Davis co-founded the laws firm Davis Goldberg & Galper, Davis as well as the PR company, TridentDMG.