Scotland Yard has expanded its investigation into Harvey Weinstein over the alleged sexual assault of what is now seven women, the Met Police confirmed to Deadline. The investigation, titled Operation Kaguyak, was originally opened on October 11 after Merseyside Police referred a claim to its Child Abuse and Sexual Offences unit. Further allegations were made a few days later.

There are a total of 11 allegations of assault made by the women. The latest victim says the former Weinstein Co boss sexually assaulted her in Westminster in 1994. It is also alleged that a woman was sexually assaulted in the late 1980s in west London.

As of today, police are looking into allegations from women ranging from the early 1980s to 2015. Each was reported this month. The claims include sexual assaults that took place in Westminster in the mid 1990s, 1992, 1994, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 as well as one in Camden in 2015.

Earlier this month, Lysette Anthony, who stars on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, alleged that Weinstein assaulted and raped her in her own home.

Two allegations have been made outside the UK, including one in the early 1980s and one in 2012, which have been referred to British police.

No arrests have been made and Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

On Monday, the Producers Guild of America banned Weinstein for life after he was ousted from several other orgs. In the UK, he has had his BAFTA membership suspended and been stripped of his BFI Fellowship.