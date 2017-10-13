Holly Hunter, who won an Academy Award for her starring role in the Miramax-distributed The Piano, says the culture exemplified by the downfallen Harvey Weinstein must be “eradicated.”

The 1993 Jane Campion-directed film, also starring Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill and Anna Paquin, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and three Oscars. The Piano, with its sumptuous look and seriousness of mind, was like a calling card for Miramax at the time, cementing the Weinstein brothers’ indie profile and extolling its awards-winning knowhow.

Here is Hunter’s statement in full: