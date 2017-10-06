Dems in Washington are starting to give away Harvey Weinstein dollars in the wake of this week’s NYT report detailing numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the Hollywood mega-producer.

Recipients of Weinstein political donations are starting to announce plans to giving away the money under the watchful eye of Republican orgs that demanded the give-back, soon after NYT published its report on Thursday.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s office said Friday its Weinstein cash will be contributed to the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy’s campaign said its Weinstein bucks will be given to the Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation.

And New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich’s take will be sent to Community Against Violence in that stats, CNN reports.

“During three-decades worth of sexual harassment allegations, Harvey Weinstein lined the pockets of Democrats to the tune of three-quarters of a million dollars,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement. “If Democrats and the [Democratic National Committee] truly stand up for women like they say they do, then returning this dirty money should be a no brainer.”

“If the Democratic Party purports itself to be the champion of women, they ought to lead by example in returning or donating the donations received from Harvey Weinstein” chimed in conservative America Rising PAC’s Executive Director Alexandra Smith.

Here is the recent tally according to Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan organization that follows campaign contributions, and some totals:

Barack Obama ($71,600)

Hillary Clinton ($38,990.45)

Elizabeth Warren ($5,000)

Chuck Schumer ($5,400)

Kirsten Gillibrand ($5,000)

Al Franken ($25,400)

Cory Booker ($17,800)

Patrick Leahy ($2,700)

Richard Blumenthal ($5,400)

Martin Heinrich ($5,400)

Alison Lundergan Grimes ($5,200)

Sheldon Whitehouse ($1,000)

DNC ($99,032.32)

DCCC ($21,200)