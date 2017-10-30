The timeline involving sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein is expanding. In a new report today, The New York Times detailed allegations by four additional women dating back to the 1970s.

Actress Hope Exiter D’Amore alleges that Weinstein raped her in a hotel room when he was a young concert promoter in the 1970s. D’Amore, who was in her 20s at the time and working for Harvey and Corky Productions, Weinstein’s concert promotion business in Buffalo, NY. When Weinstein learned that she had an interest in film, she was invited and agreed to come to New York City to meet with some people in the industry.

When she arrived at the Park Lane Hotel with Weinstein, he told her there had been a mistake with the reservation and they’d have to share a room. She told the Times she thought it was “ridiculous” but ultimately agreed. She alleges he slid into bed next to her naked and forced himself on her after she pushed him away and said no.

After the New York trip, she says, Weinstein kept asking her out and offered her gifts and credits, but she was fired a few weeks later.

Cynthia Burr claims she had an encounter with Weinstein when she was in her 20s, also in the 1970s when she was working as an actress in New York. She alleges that Weinstein tried to kiss her in an elevator, then unzipped his fly and forced her to perform oral sex in a hallway. She told the paper that the incident made her feel ashamed, but said: “What are you going to do when you are a girl just trying to make it as an actress? Nobody would have believed me.”

Burr went on to appear in Scarface and the first two Lethal Weapon movies, as well as doing TV work.

Additionally, dancer Ashley Matthau, who performed in Puerto Rico in the Weinstein-produced Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, alleged that in 2004, Weinstein shoved her onto a bed and masturbated on top her. She eventually reached a legal settlement with him. And Lacey Dorn, then 22 and a young documentary filmmaker, recalled meeting Weinstein at a New York Film Festival party. She alleges that he grabbed and groped her as he said goodbye to her. She told the Times she never heard from Weinstein or spoke with him again.

The new allegations follow the Times’ exposé three weeks ago detailing numerous claims of sexual harassment and misconduct against the once-powerful Hollywood mogul. That report was followed days later by a New Yorker article that included many more allegations from other women.