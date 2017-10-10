It could be a battle of the brothers in the courts very soon as deposed and much-accused Harvey Weinstein has retained attorney Patricia Glaser to represent him in a possible looming action against Bob Weinstein and the Weinstein Company.

As more revelations of sexual harassment and even accusations of rape are coming out against Weinstein, Deadline has learned that the Hollywood heavyweight could be taking a legal shiv to the younger brother and TWC for terminating the 65-year old’s employment with the company on October 8.

With internal divisions perhaps at play, any forthcoming suit could center on Weinstein’s most recent employment contract, which he inked just a couple of years ago. Additionally, Weinstein still owns 23% of TWC with Bob Weinstein owning the same and the seemingly ever-shrinking board holding the remainder.

Whatever the battlefield, no doubt no one will emerge unscathed in the matter if an action is instigated but remember the Glaser Weil litigator was the one who took on NBC to successfully snare Conan O’Brien the remaining $32 million on his Tonight Show deal after the net cast him aside in 2010.

Glaser did not return a request for comment on now joining Weinstein’s team. Both Weinstein brothers re-upped with TWC for three years in late 2015.

As other women stepped forward with tales of harassment, Weinstein lost lawyers Lisa Bloom and Lanny Davis in the days following the New York Times’ dense story of October 5 laying out years of apparent highly inappropriate behavior by the Oscar-winning producer. However, Beverly Hills-based attorney Charles Harder has said he is preparing a possible multi-million dollar suit against the NYT.

Last week’s story mostly “relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file,” Harder said on October 5. At that time, Weinstein apologized for some of his alleged behavior and said he was going to take a leave of absence to work on projects related to the NRA and President Donald Trump.

On October 7, as various board members jumped ship, Bob Weinstein and three remaining board members said that Harvey Weinstein would take an “indefinite” leave as an independent investigation after the exhaustive NYT report detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment and big-bucks settlements. That half-measure blew apart soon and Harvey was shown the door the next day, after unsuccessfully trying to rally support among Hollywood power players.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokesperson said today on the producer’s behalf. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

In the fast-moving story that sees new accusations, a damning New Yorker story, new players and even the Manhattan D.A. and NYPD involved, there is no timeline yet as to when any possible action against TWC could take place but don’t get too far away from your phone, if you know what I mean?

RelatedHarvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexually Harassing Actress At Sundance 2008