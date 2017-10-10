Nicole Kidman is the latest Hollywood A-lister to voice her opinions as the Harvey Weinstein scandal unravels. Although the Academy Award-winning actress doesn’t specifically mention the entertainment mogul’s name in her statement, the timing of its release follows statements released by her Hollywood peers in regards to his sexual assault allegations.

“As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce,” said Kidman in a statement to the media. “We need to eradicate this behavior.”

Kidman worked with Weinstein on numerous films including Cold Mountain, The Others, and most recently Lion, which earned her an Oscar nomination. She recently won an Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies, where she portrays a woman who is a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. In her Emmy acceptance speech, Kidman said of domestic abuse: “It is a complicated and insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more.”

Other actresses that recently came forward to speak out against Weinstein were Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet.