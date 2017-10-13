EXCLUSIVE: “If you see something, say something,” is the missive today from the Casting Society of America in the wake of the ever-expanding accusations against Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and even rape.

As actress after actress, such as Minka Kelly and Kate Beckinsale most recently, come forward to detail the propositions and pressure directed their way from the now terminated TWC co-chair, Deadline has obtained a very direct memo that the Casting Society has sent out to members on Friday

Pledging to “maintain and ensure the highest ethical standards when casting,” the memo never mentions Weinstein by name but its context is clear.

Read the full memo here:

The Casting Society of America publicly reiterates its condemnation of harassment in all forms. The silence surrounding unreported sexual attacks, abuse and harassment have contributed to a culture where such behavior can continue, and the time for silence is over. To the actors who have spoken out: we hear you, we believe you and we applaud your courage. No actor, no matter their gender, should ever feel compromised or in danger while auditioning or meeting any industry professional! To our members who witness any abuses, if you see something, say something.

Now is the time to support the victims by letting them know they have an organization they can turn to for continued support.

The actor/casting director relationship is incredibly unique and vital to the success of every project. What happens in the audition room can be intense and emotional, rendering actors vulnerable. Casting directors take the responsibility of maintaining this delicate relationship very seriously and are dedicated to protecting every artist they have the privilege of working with.

We have reached a turning point in this industry and members of the Casting Society of America are called upon to lead effective and meaningful change in this arena. Now, more than ever, we are here to maintain and ensure the highest ethical standards when casting.

