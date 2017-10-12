Refresh for updates Ryan Gosling says he’s “deeply disappointed” in himself for “being so oblivious” to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse of young women.

He’s just one of the latest Hollywood voices weighing in on the Weinstein scandal. In an interview with The New York Times, Tom Hanks says, “Look, I don’t want to rag on Harvey but so obviously something went down there. You can’t buy, ‘Oh, well, I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and so therefore. …’ I did, too. So I think it’s like, well, what do you want from this position of power? I know all kinds of people that just love hitting on, or making the lives of underlings some degree of miserable, because they can.”

Here’s just a sampling of reactions from the past few days. Check back here for updates…

"It's the perverse, insistent, matter-of-factness of male sexual predation and assault that haunts the revelations about Weinstein." — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 12, 2017

Deep respect for each woman who told their story, not knowing what they’d face. And I’m so proud of @RonanFarrow https://t.co/OdOOnG40G2 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 10, 2017

What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims? https://t.co/fh9TKUp0mA — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 8, 2017

There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It's up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse. https://t.co/Ec0msl2btR — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 9, 2017

As a father of 2 girls, I thank women like @lenadunham @AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan 4 their candor, bravery & vocalness. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 7, 2017

H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is "leader of the free world" btw — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) October 9, 2017

I believe all the women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. It takes bravery to do so. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 7, 2017