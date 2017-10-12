Refresh for updates Ryan Gosling says he’s “deeply disappointed” in himself for “being so oblivious” to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse of young women.
He’s just one of the latest Hollywood voices weighing in on the Weinstein scandal. In an interview with The New York Times, Tom Hanks says, “Look, I don’t want to rag on Harvey but so obviously something went down there. You can’t buy, ‘Oh, well, I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and so therefore. …’ I did, too. So I think it’s like, well, what do you want from this position of power? I know all kinds of people that just love hitting on, or making the lives of underlings some degree of miserable, because they can.”
Here’s just a sampling of reactions from the past few days. Check back here for updates…