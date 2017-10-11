Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez who had long been in business with Miramax and was in a relationship with actress Rose McGowan who says she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 1997 is now speaking up.

“I find the behavior of Harvey Weinstein truly disgusting, both what he did and how he covered his tracks, and it makes me wonder how many others can’t come forward and tell their full story because of legal and personal intimidation,” Rodriguez said in a statement to Deadline. “His repulsive behavior was an abuse of power. Thankfully, he’s now discovering what true power is.”

McGowan’s encounter with Weinstein happened during what The New York Times reported was “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.” She was paid a reported $100K at the time to settle out with Weinstein.

Rodriguez has a long history with the Weinsteins and Miramax as they churned out a number of films including Roadracers, Four Rooms, From Dusk Til Dawn, The Faculty, the Spy Kids series, Grindhouse, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City and From Dusk Til Dawn.