As NYPD and the London Metropolitan Police have begun investigating potential criminal complaints against Harvey Weinstein, the LAPD today formally announced they are now looking into allegations of rape against the disgraced producer.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein which allegedly occurred in 2013,” said LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez today. “The case is under investigation,” the police officer added. “There is no more information at this time.

Detailing an assault that allegedly occurred following an event at the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel in February 2013, an Italian women met this morning for several hours with detectives in the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division’s rape unit. “A detailed statement of what happened and what Harvey Weinstein’s action were was provided,” a law enforcement source tells Deadline of the model/actress time with the detectives.

“Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex,” said reps for ex-TWC chair Thursday in response to the LAPD action.

This 2013 incident falls well within the 10-year range of the old statute of limitations of such sex crimes in the state of California. Late last year, Gov. Brown signed a new law removing any limit in the state on criminal prosecution of sexual assault. However, the law, which was based in great part on Bill Cosby’s ability to escape prosecution in many of the over 60 allegations against him, only affects such sexual assaults that take place after January 1, 2017.

On October 12, Deadline exclusively reported that the LAPD were “considering” an investigation into the much accused Weinstein as other law enforcement departments started their own probes. Today’s official announcement also follows the LA City Attorney earlier this week asking “alleged victims” to contact his office or the LAPD. Mike Feuer also said on October 17 said “we take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute.”

As well as the City Attorney’s office, any investigation conducted by the LAPD could be passed on to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office too. With Weinstein potentially facing years behind bars, Jackie Lacey’s team would then assess if they thought criminal charges were warranted.

In clear anticipation of such actions by law enforcement on both coasts and elsewhere, powerhouse criminal attorney Blair Berk was retained on October 11 by Weinstein to defend him against such charges.

MORE