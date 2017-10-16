The national board of directors of the Producers Guild of America voted unanimously today to expel Harvey Weinstein. The vote comes two days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also voted to expel the disgraced movie mogul. The TV Academy is considering a similar move. Read the PGA’s full statement below.

Under PGA rules, Weinstein now has 15 days to present any reasons why he shouldn’t be kicked out of the guild in the wake of numerous well-known actresses coming forward to accuse him of sexual harassment including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette.

The guild’s constitution states that it can censure, fine, suspend or expel “any member of the guild who shall, in the opinion of the national board of directors, be guilty of any act, omission, or conduct which is prejudicial to the welfare of the guild.”

AP

Weinstein’s dizzying fall from grace comes just four years after the PGA honored him and his brother Bob Weinstein with the Milestone Award, the guild’s most prestigious honor recognizing an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry.

PGA sources say that it’s not enough just to condemn Weinstein and that the guild intends to play a leading role in cleaning up the industry and putting an end to its long history of silence about sexual predation and the “casting couch” culture.

In its statement Saturday, the film Academy said it expelled Weinstein “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues, but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

Here is the statement today from PGA Presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary on behalf of the PGA National Board of Directors and Officers: