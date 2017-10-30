The Producers Guild of America has kicked Harvey Weinstein out of the guild for life. The disgraced producers quit the PGA late last week following the October 16 decision of the guild’s national board to begin procedures to expel him. He’d been given 15 days to appeal the ruling, but following his resignation, the guild decided to ban him for life.

In a statement, the guild said: “As was recently reported, the Producers Guild’s national board of directors voted unanimously to initiate proceedings to terminate the membership of Harvey Weinstein. The PGA constitution requires that members be given 15 days’ notice before disciplinary action is taken. The guild has received notice that rather than addressing the guild’s charges, Mr. Weinstein elected to resign his membership in the Producers Guild.

“In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior – with new reports continuing to surface even now – the Producers Guild’s national board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership. This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct.

“Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership. As stated previously, the PGA’s officers and national board of directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”